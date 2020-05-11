Or Copy this URL to Share

Ana Paola Alejandre, 17, of Yuma, died May 8, 2020, in Yuma.



Born Aug. 27, 2002, in Van Nuys, Calif., she was a student at San Luis High School.



Funeraria del Angel Kammann is handling arrangements, with cremation at Desert Lawn.

