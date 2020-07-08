1/1
Andrew "Andy" Greenwell
1949 - 2020
Andrew (Andy) Greenwell, 70, passed away on July 1, 2020 at Yuma Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 26, 1949 in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Lauryne and Carl Greenwell.

Andy attended Yuma High School and Arizona State University where he earned his Bachelor's degree. He was married to Helen Tanner Greenwell and was a residential of Yuma, Arizona for 60 years.

Andy was a Trax International Engineering Technician, Teacher (English and History), Swim Coach and Paintball world champion! Andy was a Christian man and enjoyed services with Church for the City

Andy was a devoted husband, dad and papa. He enjoyed hunting, he was a duck hunter, duck decoy collector and he enjoyed wine tasting and jazz saxophone...

Surviving Andy are his wife, Helen; his children, Tiffany Nelson (Chris) Tuscon, AZ; Crystal Layugan (Marlon) Tucson, AZ; Ashley Werley (Chad) Newport Beach, CA; Charyssa Greenwell (Austin Rodriguez) Yuma, AZ; his grandchildren, Cordelia, Christopher, Blake, Harlow, Indiana, Gabriel, Teegan, Roman, Avery. Also surviving him are his father, Carl Greenwell, Yuma, AZ; his siblings, Reed Greenwell (Carrie), Yuma, AZ; Laura Byrd, Yuma, AZ; brother-in-law Hugh Tanner (Kristin), San Diego, CA

Nieces & Nephews – Kelley Byrd Holzer (Scott), Doug Greenwell (Hayley), Allison Splawn (Wesley), Cheyenne Tanner, Sierra Tanner

Andy was Preceded in death by his mother, Lauryne Greenwell, father-in-law, H.C. Tanner and brother-in-law Craig Byrd.

Services will be held at Church for the City (3726 E County 13th Street, Yuma, AZ 85365), Thursday, July, 9, 2020, 11:00 am. Officiating will be Pastor Tyrone Jones.

Memorial Funds- In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Yuma Catholic High School or Church for the City.

Wear your best camouflage and your favorite mask. Due to the pandemic, the service will follow social distancing guidelines and no reception to follow.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Service
11:00 AM
Church for the City
