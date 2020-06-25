Or Copy this URL to Share

Andrew J. Matus, 31, of Yuma, died June 20, 2020.



He was born Sept. 2, 1988, in Yuma.



A visitation will be 5 p.m. today at Desert Valley Mortuary Chapel.



Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.

