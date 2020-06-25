Andrew J. Matus
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew J. Matus, 31, of Yuma, died June 20, 2020.

He was born Sept. 2, 1988, in Yuma.

A visitation will be 5 p.m. today at Desert Valley Mortuary Chapel.

Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved