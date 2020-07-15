Andrew "Stargazer" Limones, 22, passed away on July 8, 2020 near Santa Ysabel, CA. He was born on March 22, 1998 in Yuma, AZ to Chenaura Hernandez and raised on the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation.



He attended San Pasqual Valley Unified School and graduated in 2016.



After graduating from H.S. He attended IVC to continue his passion in baseball. In 2018 he then moved to Pala, CA. He enjoyed fishing, playing horseshoes, skate boarding, gourd making, beading, cooking, playing basketball, dancing (breaking it down) and just recently took on surfing.



He is survived by his mother Chenaura "Richard" Hernandez. Brothers: Richard Limones, Joe Limones & Angel Limones. Sisters: Maleah Rodriguez, Maya Limones & Kassandra Cota. 8 nephews and 4 nieces. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and especially friends.



He is proceeded in death by maternal great grandparents Henry Sr. and Lena Montague, paternal great grandparent Victor and Juanita Vargas, grandmother Cornelia A. Montague & grandfather Joseph Rodriguez and cousin Phillip "Philly" Galindo.



Services will be at Yuma Mortuary on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 11am-2pm and then proceeded to the Quechan Traditional rites at the Big House on Friday July 17, 2020 from 3am-5am.



Pallbearers will be Richard Limones, Samuel Luna, Andrew Luna, Joe Limones, Angel Limones, Noah Ruiz, Brandon Frank, Patches Tenario, Victor Alvarez, Deion Twist, Frankie Rodriguez, Randy Aguerro, Matthew Aguerro.



Honorary pallbearers will be Richard "Rich" Hernandez, Alton Montague, Richard Montague-Kostelich, Joseph S. Montague, Bruce Montague, Joseph H. Montague, Sam Yazzie, Rudy Hernandez, Kane Tecumseh, Chaz Tecumseh, Josiah Montague, Justin Santos, Farron Owl, Leo Alvarez Sr., Leo Daniel Alvarez, Ray Castañeda, Grey Eagle "Gissie" Sanchez & Jesus Uribe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store