Angelica Figueroa, 77, died June 19, 2020, at her Yuma home.
Born Aug. 24, 1942, in Mexico, she was a homemaker.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis Catholic Church, with rosary at 10 a.m., and funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn.
Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.