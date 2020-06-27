Angelica Figueroa
1942 - 2020
Angelica Figueroa, 77, died June 19, 2020, at her Yuma home.

Born Aug. 24, 1942, in Mexico, she was a homemaker.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis Catholic Church, with rosary at 10 a.m., and funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn.

Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements.

Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
9287824384
