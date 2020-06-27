Or Copy this URL to Share

Angelica Figueroa, 77, died June 19, 2020, at her Yuma home.



Born Aug. 24, 1942, in Mexico, she was a homemaker.



Visitation will be 9 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis Catholic Church, with rosary at 10 a.m., and funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn.



Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements.

