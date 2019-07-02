Geli left her family and loved ones too soon. She loved and cared for everyone deeply. She gave to people when there was nothing to give, she helped people before she helped herself. She was extremely talented and smart and on her way to becoming a Hardware engineer.



Angelica lived life with laughter, love, and strength! She did her best to support her family. She worked her butt off so her "Rosita" and "Old man" didn't struggle. Her cousins always compared her to a sour patch kid for being so sweet and so corajuda. Everyone leaned on her, she was amazing and her spirit will never leave anyone's heart.



She is survived by parents, Sergio and Rosa Garcia and her two sisters, Fernanda and Daniela and the rest of her family. She will forever be missed by all the hearts she touched.



Her Wake will be on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 at 5:00 pm until 10:00 pm at Butterfield Community Center in Wellton, Arizona, with Rosary at 7:00 pm.



Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wellton, Arizona at 11:00 am and will be followed by Mass at Wellton Memorial Cemetary. Published in The Yuma Sun on July 2, 2019