Mrs. Angelina Aguilar-Madero was a resident of Yuma, AZ, since 1971. She passed away March 30, 2020. She was 79 years young. She was born October 2, 1940 in Lubbock, Texas.
In her 30's, Angelina was employed with the Crane school district as a social worker helping families that were seasonally traveling field workers, making sure that their children received a proper education and educational benefits. In her 40's, Angelina graduated from Immigration Customs Enforcement training in Glynco, GA and became a full-time Immigration and Naturalization Service Officer where she remained until she retired from the San Luis Port of Entry at the age of 66.
Angelina is survived by her daughter, Anna Anderson (John) and her two sons, Ruben (Carmen) and Armando Madero, her sisters, Janie Lawson (Ellie), Agetha Lucero, Irene Pendergraft, and Rose Aguilar, as well as her brothers, Antonio Aguilar Jr (Cecilia) and Steven Aguilar. Angelina has 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Angelina was preceded in death by her mother Esperanza (Velarde) Aguilar, her father Antonio Aguilar, and her husband Ruben Madero.
Arrangements have been made through All Saints Cremation and Memorial Chapel. Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic situation no services will be held at this time. If you would like to send condolences, you can email them to [email protected] or call (928) 362-0544.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 10, 2020