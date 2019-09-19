|
|
It is with great sadness that on Saturday, September 14, 2019, the family of Anita Louise McCurdy Anaya, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 74. Anita was born on November 7, 1944, along with her twin Edward McCurdy to Mary Varela.
Anita attended local schools including YHS. Anita met her husband John in grammar school where they were high school sweethearts. Anita loved music, animals, enjoyed shopping, the casino and most of all her family. During the holidays it was standing room only at her home with family and friends. Anita had a laugh and a smile that lit up the room and a big heart that had a place for everyone.
Anita is survived by her beloved husband, John of 56 years and three children, Lisa (Vincent), John Jr. (Anna) and Richard (Tina). She is also survived by five grandkids, five great-grandkids, sister, Mary Louise Delaney, numerous nieces, nephews and she will be sorely missed by Mattie, her ever-present Yorkie.
Anita was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. "Forever with the angels, always in our hearts."
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 6-9 pm at Yuma Mortuary 775 S. Fifth Avenue. Funeral mass on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 1:00 pm Immaculate Conception Church 505 S. Avenue B with interment following at Desert Lawn Memorial Park 1415 S. First Avenue.
Pallbearers will be John Anaya Jr., Richard Anaya, Johnny Anaya, Vincent Torres, Jason Magdaleno, Doug Delaney.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 19, 2019