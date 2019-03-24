Ann F. Isaly passed away in Yuma, Arizona on March 12, 2019 due to congestive heart failure.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Douglas K. Isaly. The two were college sweethearts at Ashland College (now Ashland University in Ohio) and were together through sixteen moves for the Marine Corps. She and Doug met because of a mutual affection for Volkswagen Beetles (they each had a light blue one at the time).



Ann loved her family and was a homemaker who gave great importance to family dinners. She rooted for and encouraged her children in sports, music, and school work, and helped to create in them a strong work ethic. In addition to working at home, Ann previously worked as a substitute teacher in Yuma, and also for an art gallery downtown for several years.



Ann inherited her artistic ability from her mother, and before her illness prevented her from doing so, she took classes in stained glass-making, as well as jewelry-making. Ann was an avid reader, a gardener, an accomplished knitter, a lover of art and art history, and a devoted wife and mother.



Mom - you will be so greatly missed!



Ann is survived by her children, Scott and Sally, her son-in-law, Rick, and three grandchildren, Christian, Drew and Courtney. Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 24, 2019