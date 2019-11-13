|
|
Ann Marie Kendrick, 39 of Bryant, received her angel wings on November 10, 2019 after a hard fight against cancer of less than one year. She was born on August 27, 1980 in Oceanside, California to Larry Miller and Teresita Oriol Miller. Ann attended cosmetology school and worked at Dillard's.
She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh & play jokes on her family and friends. Ann brought smiles & laughter to everyone she met and could light a room when she walked in. It may have taken her a day to get a joke, but when she did-she would crack herself up!!! She was a very forgiving person having been taught by her mom to be kind & forgiving. Ann's life revolved around her children.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Garland Hancock, grandparents, Roman and Laura Oriol and four aunts.
Ann is survived by her husband, Brian Kendrick and they had three beautiful children: son, Dorian Iziah "Butt Butt" Kendrick and daughters, Mahogany Sade "Wooga" Kendrick & Mojave Rayne "Tinker" Kendrick; father and step mother, Larry (Gail) Miller; mother and step father, Terry (Harold) Dean; brother, Jeremy (Amy) Miller; sister, Jennifer Lyn Miller & her future husband, Brian and grandmother, Carole Hancock.
A Church Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 15th at Benton Oak Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Vance Nutt officiating.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15th at the church, 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Special thanks to Baptist Hospital Staff 6A, Ebony Miller-Case Worker, Dr. Harrington & Staff-Carti/Oncology and Hospice Home Care in Little Rock.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 13, 2019