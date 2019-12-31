|
|
Anna Maria Ochoa, 62, passed away at her home in Yuma, Arizona on December 26, 2019.
A memorial, which will include a rosary service, will be held at Yuma Mortuary on January 3, 2020, at 6:00 pm.
Anna was deeply passionate about many things --- politics, Star Wars, the Buffy universe, her alma mater Harvard, and surviving her battle with breast cancer. The family encourages attendees to wear anything supporting her passions to the service.
Anna was born to Helen and Ralph Ochoa in Japan where Ralph was stationed. The family eventually moved to Yuma, Arizona where she resided through the end of high school. She attended Harvard University, where she graduated in 1979. She moved to Phoenix to pursue a career in immigration law, where she remained until 2015 when retirement brought her back home to Yuma.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, and she is survived by her children Casey and Chelsea Thorne, as well as her siblings Kris, Ray, Steve, Tina and Monica.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to one of Anna's beloved charities the Breast Cancer Research Foundation which can be reached at www.bcrf.org.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 31, 2019