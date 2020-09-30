1/1
Antonia Toni Cardenas Rogers
1940 - 2020
On September 17, 2020 Toni received her call to join her family in Heaven.

Toni was born in Wellton, Arizona to Jose and Aurelia Cardenas.

She joins her husband Jerry, her parents, brothers Jose Jr., Tranquilino, Guillermo, Ambrosio, and sister Nellie Cardenas.

Toni is survived by her twin brother Cipriano (Mary) Cardenas, of Gilbert, AZ, brother Luis (Rufina) Cardenas, and sisters, Henrietta (Fermin) Ruiz of Wellton, AZ and Julie (Nick deceased) Sierra of Yuma, AZ; Norma Owen (Deceased) and many, many nieces, and nephews.

Toni was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi parish.

Services for Toni will be on October 1st and 2nd. Due to the COVID Pandemic, only family may attend.

Mass at St. Francis will be streamlined at 9 am on Friday, October 2, 2020 for those wishing to follow.

Pallbearers include, James Cardenas, Alberto Cardenas, Mike Cardenas, Cipi Cardenas Jr, Nick Sierra Jr., Luis Cardenas Jr.

Honorary Pallbearers include, Edward Cardenas, Fred Cardenas, Richard Sierra, Victor Sierra, Rudy Guzman Jr, Wayne Owen, Joe Owen, Fermin Ruiz Jr.

In Lieu of flowers, donations to Acacia Hospice or to the Cancer Society of Yuma can be made.

She will be missed, but never forgotten.

The family wishes to thank all her care givers and all those that offered prayers for Toni.

Published in Yuma Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
