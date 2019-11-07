|
|
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Ariam Zarate, age 18 our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on November 1st, 2019.
Those who knew Ariam, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Ariam would light up any room he would walk into and leave a lasting impression. He had a passion for boxing and gave his all in the ring.
Ariam will be missed everyday by his father; Alvaro Zarate, his mother; Connie Ramirez, brother; Alvaro Zarate Jr. and his sister's; Amaris and Daraniz Zarate.
We know Ariam is now resting with his grandmother Dora Zarate and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.
Viewing services will be held Friday November 8, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 12:00 am at Desert Valley Mortuary. Holy Mass will be Saturday Novemeber 9, 2019 at 8:00 am at St.Judes Thaddeus Church in San Luis, AZ. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Yuma, AZ at 10:00 am.
Rest in Peace our Guardian Angel.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 7, 2019