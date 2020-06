Or Copy this URL to Share

Armando Grijalva, 53, of Yuma, died June 4, 2020, in Somerton.



Born Jan. 17, 1967, in Trincheras, Son., he was an agricultural laborer.



Wake will be 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Desert Valley Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial will follow at Desert Lawn.

