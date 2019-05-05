Armando Marquez, affectionately known as "Ray," passed away on April 30, 2019 after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in mid-March. He was 82. His children, Anna, Mike, and Steve came from California, Colorado, and Montana, to join Gloria and Richard in Yuma to care for their dad during his last six weeks. At the end, daughter Gloria had his hand in hers when he passed. Trust in God and the belief that he would soon be re-united with his beloved wife, Dolores, gave him peace.



Armando joined the Air Force at age 16 with parental permission and saw duty in the western United States from Tucson, Arizona, to Anchorage, Alaska. Soon after retiring from a 20-year military career, he joined the Yuma Police Department at a time when there were often just three officers on duty per shift. In addition to many years as a beat officer, he was widely respected as a detective on the force and also found a rewarding "officer friendly" role by serving as a school resource officer.



Mr. Marquez was an outgoing man. He had an infectious curiosity about people. His attentiveness not only served him as a police officer and detective, but it made him a valued friend and a loved husband, father, and grandfather. He made each of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren feel special. And children in the neighborhood and the schools where he served loved him as well.



He was a welcoming man who loved Yuma, the people in it. Presiding over driving tours of his growing hometown was a favorite pastime. Each Christmas Eve after church, he opened his home to friends, family and co-workers for an hours long feast on the hundreds of tamales prepared by Dolores and family members. Yuma police officers who were on duty Christmas Eve went 10-7 (off-duty) at Armando's home for tamales during their shifts.



Armando's zeal for life and his athletic ability made him an enthusiastic competitor at basketball, bowling, boxing, ping pong, billiards and poker. Whether he was blessed with extraordinary talent or just good luck, he won more than his share.



Armando considered himself fortunate to live within the circle of a loving family, and he said so often. Dolores, the love of his life for 59 years of marriage, preceded him in death by five years. He is survived by their children, Richard (Helen), Gloria Cedillo, Steve (Alexis), Mike (Laura), Anna Stewart (Glenn), and, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be Thursday May 9th from 5pm to 9pm at Johnson Mortuary. The Rosary will be recited at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be given at Immaculate Conception Church Friday May 10th, 10:30 am, followed by internment at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. Published in The Yuma Sun on May 5, 2019