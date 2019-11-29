Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
8:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
310 W. Spring Street
Somerton, AZ
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Desert Lawn Memorial Park
Yuma, AZ
Arsenia Zuniga Hernandez


1937 - 2019
Arsenia Zuniga Hernandez Obituary
Arsenia Zuñiga Hernandez, age 82, died in Yuma, surrounded by family members on November 22, 2019.

Born April 12, 1937, in Galeana, Chihuahua, Mexico, Arsenia immigrated to the U.S.A. in 1961. Her hard work and sacrifice gave her family the opportunity and inspiration to pursue the American dream. Her love and dedication showed her children and grandchildren the importance of family. Her generosity and love towards others made her a special person to many who had the privilege to know her.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Alfredo F. Hernandez, her daughter, Elizabeth Hernandez, her parents, Pedro and Abigail Zuñiga and her siblings, Elisa, Octavio and Raul Roberto Zuñiga.

She will be missed by her children Arsenia Carrasco, Maria Elena Hernandez (Paredes), Martha Patricia Martinez (Oscar) and Pedro Hernandez (Cyndi), 10 Grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 310 W. Spring Street, Somerton, Arizona followed by graveside services at 10:00 a.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, Yuma, Az.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 29, 2019
