Arthur "Art" Mesa passed away in his sleep after a brave year and a half long battle with kidney cancer. He was born on August 5, 1963 to Arturo and Stella Mesa. He entered eternal life on September 23, 2019.
Art was an avid drummer and played in several bands in Phoenix. He had a great sense of humor and loved and told a good joke. He loved being with his family and friends. Above all he loved his family.
He is survived by his mother Stella Gill Mesa. His sisters Darlene Soto, Elsa(Frank)Romero, and Vanessa (Oscar)Galvan. 8 nephews, 7 nieces, and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Arturo Mesa. Paternal grandparents Francisco and Anita Mesa. Maternal grandparents Ramon and Amada Gill. Numerous uncles, aunts,and cousins.
Services will be held on Thursday September 26, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church. Viewing at 9:00 a.m, Rosary at 10:00 a.m., and mass at 10:30. Burial to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial. Pallbearers will be Thomas Fernandez, Adam Rodriguez, Hootie Romero, Issac Soto, Ebin Stanley and Julian Higuera.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 25, 2019