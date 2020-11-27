On November 6, 2020, Arthur Barry Muñoz, a loving father and devoted son, passed away as a believer at the age of 69 in Nashville, TN. Arthur Muñoz was born May 27, 1951 in Yuma, AZ.
He was predeceased in death by his grandparents Clotilde and Jose G. Muñoz, his uncle Eugene Muñoz, parents Kathleen Doris Muñoz and Ernest Muñoz, and his siblings, Wayne F. Muñoz, Ernest D. Muñoz, and Joe Muñoz.
He is survived by his aunt Carmen E. Muñoz, his son Alberto Muñoz with wife Cheryl Muñoz and children Isabella Muñoz and Domonic Muñoz, his daughter Nicolette Muñoz with fiancé Garrett McNeely and child Jaxon McNeely, his son Arthur E. Muñoz with wife Frances Muñoz and child Arthur R. Muñoz, and the mother of his children Carmen De León Muñoz.
After graduating from Yuma High School in 1969, he went on to work at Weyerhaeuser, Mesquite Mine, Santa Fe Pacific Gold Corp, Virsan, and Virco. He was a very respected Forman and Leader that put safety first and always took the time to get the job done right with integrity. Our father was an avid reader of space and science literature, and was proficient in math and drafting. He was a surrogate father to many and treasured his time with his children at the beach, amusement parks, boating, and exploring the desert. As a prepping and gun enthusiast he enjoyed target shooting, hunting, and camping and instilled that same respect and passion in his children. He was a gear-head and expert mechanic who loved cars. He was a natural born rule breaker with a good moral compass.
Quotes from yours truly: "Look with your f******* eyes!; Life's a b***** and then you die; Use the force!; I dont like thieves and liars; and I love you."
