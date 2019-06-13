Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Augustus Fredrick Keck


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Augustus Fredrick Keck Obituary
Augustus Fredrick Keck, V, 56, "Rick" to his friends and family, passed from this life on May 14th 2019 at his home in Margate, Kent, UK.

A native of Yuma, he was a graduate of Kofa High School and then went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Science at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland. Rick had a quick wit and was a gifted storyteller. He traveled extensively and enjoyed life outdoors, his friends, family, and loved a good party.

He was preceded in death by his father, Augustus Keck IV, and mother, Katherine Keck.

He is survived by a sister, Kiley Keck of Grand Island, Nebraska, and a niece, Rhiannon McGuire of Denver, Colorado.

A service of burial and remembrance will be held at a future date by family and friends at St. Bede's Episcopal Church in Menlo Park, California.

"Ricky, you are now at rest with Mom and Dad, I love and miss you!" -Kiley (Sis)
Published in The Yuma Sun on June 14, 2019
