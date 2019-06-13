Augustus Fredrick Keck, V, 56, "Rick" to his friends and family, passed from this life on May 14th 2019 at his home in Margate, Kent, UK.



A native of Yuma, he was a graduate of Kofa High School and then went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Science at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland. Rick had a quick wit and was a gifted storyteller. He traveled extensively and enjoyed life outdoors, his friends, family, and loved a good party.



He was preceded in death by his father, Augustus Keck IV, and mother, Katherine Keck.



He is survived by a sister, Kiley Keck of Grand Island, Nebraska, and a niece, Rhiannon McGuire of Denver, Colorado.



A service of burial and remembrance will be held at a future date by family and friends at St. Bede's Episcopal Church in Menlo Park, California.



"Ricky, you are now at rest with Mom and Dad, I love and miss you!" -Kiley (Sis)