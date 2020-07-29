Barbara Ann Pfannenstiel (née Weaver) left this earth on July 1, 2020 to join her Father and Mother in God's Glorious Heaven.



Surrounded by her loved ones, husband, daughter, son, and grandson at her home in Yuma, Arizona, she passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday at 2:32 p.m.



Born October 5, 1953 in Knoxville, Tennessee, she was the youngest of six children at the age of 66. She was preceded in death by her Father, Houston Marshall Weaver of St. Louis, Missouri (Knoxville, TN); and her Mother, Anna Catherine Pellegrino Maury of Yuma, AZ (Chicago, IL).



She was formerly employed by Cracker Barrel, Peter Piper Pizza, Blue Bell, and JC Penney all of Yuma, Arizona.



She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church, Yuma, Arizona, where she assisted in the Children's Sunday School activities with her mom.



She is survived by her husband, William Joseph Pfannenstiel; daughter, Malinda Kay Pfannenstiel Holcombe (Jeff); son, Dennis Joseph Pfannenstiel; and, grandson, AJ Santos, Jr., all of Yuma.



Sisters, Diana Pierce Huddleston (Don – deceased) of Tyler, TX; Lorine Pierce Hawbaker (Don) of Dallas Center, IA; Mary Ruth Weaver Heiligenthal (Gary) of Yuma, AZ. Brothers, Kenneth Marshall Weaver (Janis- deceased) of Fenton, MO; and, Richard Eugene Weaver of Tucson, AZ. Many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces throughout the United States, who loved her dearly.



Her Father called her "Poochie," and she will always be her siblings "Little Poochie." Rest in Peace dear sister.



Cremation was preformed by Yuma Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store