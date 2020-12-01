Barbara Ann San Diego

born April 13, 1956 in Blythe, California, Daughter of Delano San Diego and Helen Barley, left to meet her maker early on Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020.



Barbara graduated from Intermountain Inter-Tribal High School in 1978. In her early years she studied at A.W.C. and became a nurses aide and later worked for Saguaro Foundation taking care of special needs patients as well as being a care taker for at home patients. Later, after obtaining her certificate in Indian Child Welfare Act 1 and 2, she worked for the Cocopah Tribe as a Social Worker. The work was hard, but she liked working with her community.



A proud member of the Kwapa Tribe, Barbara made her home on the East Cocopah Reservation, where she and her ex-husband raised two children; Desmond Davis; Desiree Davis, who she "loves and enjoys very much". Barbara will always keep in heart her beloved nieces and nephews; Jason San Diego; Carlos Pereyra; Felipe Pereyra; Natalie Pereyra. Great nieces and nephews; Elijah San Diego; Satori San Diego; Kai San Diego; Ayla San Diego; Donicia San Diego; Marley San Diego; Agnus San Diego; Jade Sells; and Violet Sells.



Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; Delano San Diego; Helen Barley. Brothers; James "Willie" San Diego; Kervin San Diego. Sisters; Stella Singer; Nellie San Diego; Sandra San Diego.



Survivors include: Her husband, Martin Rodriguez, ex-husband, Bennie Davis. Children: Desmond Davis, Desiree Davis, and many nieces, nephews.



Church services will start at 4:00pm on December 4, 2020 at the Cocopah Assembly Of God Church on the East Cocopah reservation.



Traditional rites will follow at 5:00 pm. Cremation will be at 5:00 am.



Pallbearers include: Noah Barley, Mitchell Davis, Mason Sundust, Angel Salazar, Lincoln Thomas, Keith Twist, Dale Jim, Joseph Jim, Loren Phillips, Brandon Phillips.



Honorary pallbearers are Friends and Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store