Barbara Green was born in Santa Barbara, CA on December 6, 1922 and died at her home in Yuma on October 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Hattie Miller and her siblings Grace, Thelma, Bud, Blanche and Margaretta.
During the depression her father was forced to close his shoe store following a fire. He moved his family to the Volcan in Panama in 1932 where they became part of a large ex-pat community. He farmed and ran a hunting lodge/hotel. Barbara and her siblings were raised in the jungle and sent to the Canal Zone part of the year for schooling.
Barbara came to Yuma in 1949 where she worked as a legal secretary for Joe L. Green. They married in 1951 and together raised four children; Brian and Ann of Yuma and Janet Tanner (George) of Mesa, and Jeffrey (Sandra) of Tucson.
Barbara was a gifted seamstress and avid gardener. After the children were grown she earned an Associate's Degree in Accounting at Arizona Western College.
She and Joe were active members of the First Christian Church where they served in many capacities. Barbara not only taught children but served as Sunday School Superintendent. She was also the church secretary for several years. Together she and Joe helped establish a scholarship that enabled students to attend Christian colleges. They were also instrumental in developing a strong international outreach department at the church. Barbara served as the business agent for the first missionaries sent out by First Christian.
A memorial service will be held as 10:30 am on October 26, 2019 at First Christian Church, 3261 S. Ave 6E.
In lieu of flowers gifts can be made in Barbara's name to Missions at First Christian Church.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 20, 2019