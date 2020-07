Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Lynn Gill , 64, of Yuma, died July 01, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Born Nov. 22, 1955, in Richmond, Va., she was a retirement home housekeeper.

All Saints Cremation & Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, including cremation.

