This world lost Barbara Marie Huseby Amavisca as heaven gained an angel when Barbara went to be with Jesus on February 27, 2020 after celebrating her 78th birthday. She blessed this world on February 18, 1942. She was the youngest of seven, born to Nordahl and Marie Huseby in Steele, North Dakota.
Barbara was an instant friend to anyone who met her. She lived her life in service to many including lots of people who she cared for during their illnesses and the ends of their lives. She treated everyone with love and kindness and always gave her best to every person she cared for. It was easy to see how she gained her nurturing ways by how she cared for her own children and grandchildren. Our mom was the most giving person to everyone that crossed her path. She loved being surrounded by a house full and taught us how to live our lives by modeling her loving ways. She will be missed immensely by all those that had the chance to know her.
Barbara is survived by her sister, Marge Dickman, her children, Kirk Jones, Tammy Jones, Todd (Donna) Walker, Robyne Burtch, Marlene Hendley, Scott Rushing, and Tera (Keith) Amavisca-Taber, as well as, thirteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and many nieces, and nephews.
Please join us in celebrating her life this Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Services to be held at Stone Ridge Church 6300 E 24th St, Yuma, AZ at 10:30 am, immediately followed by a reception at the church. All are welcome! Gifted floral arrangements will be donated to Emerald Springs Assisted Living to pay-forward the love and thoughtfulness our mother possessed.
She gave us all wings, but she was definitely the wind beneath them.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 3, 2020