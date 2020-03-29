|
Barry W. Settle, after a short illness, stepped into Heaven March 1, 2020. Barry was born in the Portland, OR area but eventually became a resident of Yuma, AZ in his senior years. Other than his time in the service, he lived his life in Oregon.
Barry served his country in the United States Marine Corps 1954-1957 and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA, Korea and Yuma, AZ. In Yuma in 1957 Barry married Katharine E. Person, and they had four children. After the Marine Corps, he became an electrician. He retired from that trade in 1992 with 35 years of employment with IBEW Local 48 in Portland, OR.
Upon retiring Barry decided to leave Oregon to get away from the rain, and his plans were to travel to sunny Mexico. He stopped in Yuma for a few days and continued to extend his stay in Yuma longer and longer but returned to Oregon for the summer months. Barry eventually met Betty Reynolds; and, after several months, Barry and Betty married. In a short time he renamed Betty as "Babe" and later on included "my most favorite and best friend in the whole world." (Barry never made it to Mexico!)
Barry became active in Senior Softball, playing tennis and walking 4-5 miles several days of the week for exercise/fun. He attended First Christian Church and could be found there on most Sundays.
When asked how he was doing, Barry usually replied with a smile "I'm getting better and better every day." When asked about his life Barry replied "I've had a great life."
The last few days of Barry's life Betty and children were blessed to have him at home where they lovingly attended to him. They were assisted by Hospice of Yuma and Tender Loving Care.
Remaining are Barry's wife Betty Reynolds, four children and one step-daughter: Melody Killens (Gary), Gregory Settle (Malyssa), Keith Settle (Christy) and Karma Smith (Clay)-all living in Oregon-and Cynthia Leis (Jim) of Brighton, Colorado, as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends. Barry was preceded in passing by his parents Albert and Marjorie and brothers Bud, Wallace and Forest. Remaining are brothers Brian, Terry (Sallie) and Jan.
At Barry's request there will not be a funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in Oregon. If one wishes to give a donation to a charitable organization in honor of Barry, please consider Hospice of Yuma.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 29, 2020