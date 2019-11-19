|
Beatrice Marie (Heilman) Hamnes, the daughter of Joseph and Magdalena (Hilzendager) Heilman was born July 25, 1938 in Rugby, North Dakota. She died at the age of 81 years on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Heart of America Care Center in Rugby, North Dakota.
Beatrice was raised in the farm home of her parents in rural Rugby and was baptized and confirmed in the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rugby. She attended a rural school near her home and completed her education, graduating from Rugby High School, the class of 1955. On February 14, 1960, she was united in marriage to Omar Paul Hamnes in Rugby. The couple made their home in Sidney, Montana, later moving to Williston, Minot and then Deering. To this union they were blessed with having three children. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, Beatrice also worked outside the home working several years for Metzger's Appliance in Minot. While living in Deering, she took pride in her work as head cook at the Deering Public School.
Following Omar's retirement from the Minot Air Force Base, the couple moved to Rugby, making their home on the Heilman family farm and spending winters enjoying their home in Yuma, Arizona. Omar died October 26, 2013. She was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church and its Christian Mothers.
She enjoyed visiting with family and friends and could be counted on to entertain those around her with storytelling and exuberant laughter.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Kelly) Mathias of Mandan; sons, Dean of Bismarck and Joel (Angela) of Bedford, Texas; 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; a sister, Romona (Pius) Black of Karlsruhe; brother-in-law, Melville (Beverly) Hamnes of Bottineau, and sister-in-law Carol (Orville) Mjelstad of Arnegard; friend & companion, Peter Hoffart; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; sister & brother-in-law, Marceil & Everett Kringen; sister-in-law, Arlene Hamnes; a nephew; and her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 18th at the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rugby with burial in the church cemetery.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 19, 2019