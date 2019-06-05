Beatrice Rico Avilez, 88, lovingly known as Tukie, passed away on May 30, 2019. She was born May 9, 1931 in Yuma, Arizona to the late Ramon and Amada (Perez) Gill. As one of 13 children, she was raised in the Gila Valley.



She was married to the late Robert C. Rico in 1949 until his passing in 1984. Beatrice is survived by five children; Frank (Sue Lujan) of Oracle, Robert (Ginger) Rico, Gene Rico, Cindy Gittins (Rick), and JoAnn Moreno (Rudy), all of Yuma.



She leaves sixteen grandchildren and thirty-four great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Eugene Gill, Bertha Chavez, Stella Mesa, Angie Martinez, Hilda Corea and Norene Fregozo.



She remarried in 1990 to the late, David Avilez. They were members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Yuma and Prescott, where they enjoyed spending their summers.



Our beautiful Mom, Nana, and sister has gone to be with her family in Heaven. Those who left before her are her daughter Melinda Rico, who she missed dearly, brothers, Eddie, Ramon, Clyde, Alfonso, and Victor Gill with sister Eva Chavez.



Tukie was all about family. Her love for family gatherings was always evident in her smiles and laughter, watching as her family grows. Something she learned from her Mother. She was a dutiful daughter and helped raise her siblings. She enjoyed reading her romance books, newspaper, doing word search and watching her novellas. Don't interrupt her when she's watching them. She loves the color red but recently found she enjoyed wearing blue. We know Melinda will meet her, and immediately take her aside to fix her hair before giving her a beer and a spin on the dance floor.



Wake and Rosary will be held on June 6th, 5-9 pm at Yuma Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be held on June 7th, 2019 at St. Francis at 10 am with burial immediately following at Desert Lawn Cemetary.



Pall bearers will be her grandsons, Bobby, Ray, Nick, and Eric Rico, John and Joseph Faz and Ricky Gittins.



Honorary Pall Bearers will be the rest of her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Mother you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, we know you're at our side. Published in The Yuma Sun on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary