Beatriz "Bea" Elena Valdez Meza, age 67, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born on May 18, 1953, in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, to Ricardo Murillo Meza and Isabel Sanchez Valdez.



Beatriz emigrated with her family from Mexico to Whittier, California in 1956. She graduated Yuma High School in 1972. Despite the conservative culture of the time, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education in 1977 from Arizona State University. She celebrated this accomplishment by playing Frank Sinatra's "I Did It My Way" upon graduation.



Beatriz worked at ASU for 40 years as a state recruiter, traveling between Arizona and California. Beatriz did a lot of work helping Latinx high school students plan their future careers through the university. She was an active protestor during the Cesar Chavez grape strikes of the 70's, and helped usher a successful administration take-over.



Beatriz and her husband, Joel Vasquez, had been together for many years before officiating their union in 2003. Throughout the 44 years of their marriage, Beatriz and her husband traveled to various parts of the world, including all throughout Western Europe, Russia, Turkey and their native country, Mexico. She enjoyed learning about different cultures and at one point learned enough French to get around her favorite city, Paris. In her spare time, Beatriz enjoyed reading Stephen King novels and other literary works within the horror genre.



Beatriz is survived by her husband, Joel Vasquez; mother, Isabel Sanchez Valdez; brothers, Richard Meza (Suzy), and Jaime Meza; and beloved by many nieces, nephews, and friends.



A private service for family members only will be held at a later date.

