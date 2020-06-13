Or Copy this URL to Share

Ben W. Stephens II, 80, died June 11, 2020, at his Yuma home.



Born Aug. 16, 1939, in San Antonio, Texas, he was owner of Stephens Painting & Decorating.



Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.

