Ben W. Stephens II, 80, died June 11, 2020, at his Yuma home.
Born Aug. 16, 1939, in San Antonio, Texas, he was owner of Stephens Painting & Decorating.
Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.