Benjamin Villa, at 55 years old went on his journey early Saturday morning surrounded by his family at his home in Yuma, Arizona.
He attended Saddleback High School in Santa Ana, California. He moved to Yuma and was employed as a chef at various restaurants. He enjoyed cooking, drawing and listening to old school music.
He is survived by his wife Ramona Polk Villa, son Manuel Villa, daughter Raquiel Villa and granddaughter Aiyana Polk all of Yuma, Arizona. Brothers Richard Villa of Yuma, Tony Villa of Colorado, Frank, Jimmy, Benny, Bobby Villa and Raymond Estrada of California. Sisters Ida Villa and Terry Acuna of California. Virginia Villa of North Carolina.
He was loved by many, and he will be deeply missed.
Funeral Services will be held at Yuma Mortuary on March 1, 2019 from 2 PM to 4 PM with Quechan Tribal rites to follow at Quechan Tribal Big House.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 28, 2019