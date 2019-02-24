Bennett W. "Chopper" Brown passed away in Salinas on Saturday, January 12, 2019, following a brief illness.



Bill grew up in Chualar, California, attended Chualar Elementary School, Salinas High, and then enlisted in the Navy, serving during the Korean War.



As one of the founders of Growers Exchange, Bill flourished in the produce business and, beginning in 1957, he and his wife Barbara and three children, divided their time between Phoenix, AZ, and the Salinas Valley produce seasons. He semi-retired in the early 1990's and continued ranching in Chualar Canyon, and playing cards at the Elks. The full obituary can be found at www.struveandlaporte.com. He was much loved by everyone in his family and by his friends, and he will be greatly missed. Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 24, 2019