Bernts "Johnny" Rube, 81, passed away on May 8, 2019 in Yuma, AZ. He was born November 2, 1937 in Riga, Latvia to Paulis and Ludmila Rube.



Johnny and his family came to the US in 1951 as displaced persons from Latvia. Before coming to the US, they traveled for miles by foot to leave their home country and stayed at displaced persons camps along the way. They were eventually sponsored by the Lutheran Church and Whitman Farms to escape to the US. He became a US citizen while enlisted in the US Navy, stationed aboard the USS Midway. Johnny married his high school sweetheart, Polly Monk, in Dec of 1957. They were married for 29 years and had four children together before divorcing. He then married Carla Ann Sartwell and later, Jan Marr, before returning to the life of a bachelor.



Johnny dedicated his life to public service as a patrolman, detective, arson investigator, the first Officer Friendly for the public schools in Yuma, evidence custodian for the Yuma Police Dpt. and a jailer for Yavapai County Sheriffs Dpt. He retired from the Yuma Police Dpt. after many years of service. He then went on to eventually retire from his position with the Yavapai County Sheriffs Dpt. He was also a local historian, writing for the Yuma Daily Sun on interesting historical Yuma facts. He compiled a series of historical Yuma photos that he shared with the Yuma Historical Society. These photos can be found displayed throughout the city. He was a published author who penned a book about the Old Plank Road, built in 1915, to allow automobile travel through the Imperial Sand Dunes.



Johnny wore many other hats during his lifetime- professional genealogist, expert marksman winning many competitions, mountain man reenactor, amateur songwriter, motorcycle rider as a member of the Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club and pilot, trained by his ex-wife Carla Ann. He had a strong interest in the history of his birth country, Latvia, and was able to return there with his siblings in 1997 and daughter in 2001. Johnny was a real adventurer and passed on his love of travel to his children. He spent his last few years with his daughter, Carrie, her husband, Gonzalo, and their children.



Johnny is survived by Michael (Terry) Rube of Las Vegas, NV; Connie (Joanne) RubeCahoon of Riverview, FL; Christy (Shawn) Heaton of Las Vegas, NV and Carrie (Gonzalo) Zaragoza of Yuma, AZ. His grandchildren include Jessica Rube, Tyler (Emily) Rube, Avery Rodriguez, Braeden Rodriguez, Chloe Heaton, Jack Rube-Cahoon and Drew Rube-Cahoon. His siblings are Verner (Gloria) Rube, Renate Ruth, Brigitta (Jack) Fox and Edite (Scott) Seamans. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paulis and Ludmila Rube, his sister, Amanda Rube and his brother, Paul Rube.



A celebration of Johnny Rube's life will be on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00am at Champion Church, 3625 South Avenue 5 E, Yuma, AZ. Published in The Yuma Sun on May 17, 2019