Bertha (Dutchie) De Grande Sumner passed away on Sunday May 26th 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center.



Education; graduated from San Pasqual High School, Winterhaven California.



She is survived by her husband of 52 years; two sons Mark (Tammy) Sumner, Christopher Sumner; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild. Sisters; Georgia Estupinan, Mary (Earl) Bland, Frances Derma, and Linda (Lorey) Cachora. Brothers; Walter De Grande, William (Elena) De Grande, and numerous nieces and nephews



She was born to Frank De Grande and Sarah Leroy De Grande.



She was born February 5, 1947 at Fort Yuma Indian Hospital Winterhaven, California.



Preceded in Death; Brothers, Gilbert De Grande, Johnny De Grande, Steven Carlos De Grande, Sisters; Rosie De Grande, Virginia Chavez, Amilia Ortiz.



Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 29th 2019 at Providence Baptist Church Opelika, Alabama. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.



You who were the light of so many of our lives, words cannot express the grief we feel, none of us can believe that you are no longer with us; you will be greatly missed. Published in The Yuma Sun on May 30, 2019