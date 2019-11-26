|
|
Bertina Ann Brown, 61, born to Kathleen Cornell Smith & Joseph C. Benado on August 26, 1958 in Ft. Yuma, California. passed away on November 20, 2019 at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Arizona.
Bertina received her High School Diploma from San Pasqual Unified School District.
Bertina was divorced and resided on the Ft. Yuma Quechan Reservation. She was a Quechan Headstart (Teacher) and worked at Paradise Casino as a Soft Count team member and Q Casino & Resort as a Room Service Attendant before resigning to care for her grandchildren.
Surviving Bertina in death are her Children, James H. Coyote, Porterville, CA, Kathleen A. Coyote, Yuma AZ. and Bosephus U. Brown, Ft. Yuma Quechan Reservation; Grandchildren, Kady L. BobtailBear and Jesse D. Hayes Jr. both of the Ft. Yuma Quechan Reservation; Brother, Virgil S. Smith, Ft. Yuma Quechan Reservation.
Bertina was preceded in Death by, Janice Burnham (Grandmother); Charles Cornell (Grandfather); Kathleen Cornell Smith (Mother); Mark G. Coyote (Son); Eben BobtailBear-Coyote (Grandson).
Services will be at Yuma Mortuary on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 3:00 PM, Officiating will be Pastor Ray Stillings of Nazarene Church of Somerton, Arizona. Her place of burial will be Ft. Yuma Quechan Reservation.
Pallbearers: James H. Coyote, Bosephus U. Brown, Anthony Manchado, Christian Lopez, Sean Johnson and Will Roberson.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jesse D. Hayes Jr, Virgil S. Smith, Wallace Dugan Jr. Ramon Barton Sr., Vernon S. Smith, Wilfred Miller and Antonio Guerrero Jr.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 26, 2019