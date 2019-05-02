On Tuesday, April 23rd, Betty Ann Price passed peacefully away. She was 78. Betty was born July 4th, 1940 in Versailles, Missouri, the fifth of six children born to Roy and Flora Jones.



Betty's family relocated to Beaumont, California when she was three years old. The summer before her sophomore year of high school, she met her life-long sweetheart, John. Thus began a life together, a life of love, laughter, and devotion to each other.



Betty was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and possessed a deep, quiet faith in our Savior. She quietly served those around her, especially her family. Betty's greatest joy was being with them. Her house was always full of baked goods made that morning for any grandchild who happened to stop by that day. She will be remembered and celebrated by her family for her warmth, love, and chocolate cream pies.



She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John Price, her three children David, Steven, and Stacey, fourteen surviving grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and sister Barbara all of whom love her and will miss her very much.



A Celebration of Betty's life will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4300 W 16th Street, Yuma, AZ. Published in The Yuma Sun on May 2, 2019