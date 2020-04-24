|
|
Betty died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Libertyville, Illinois to Guy and Hattie "Verna" Kapple. At the age of 3 her parents moved to Vinton Iowa where she met her future husband Lenn Kizer when she was 16. Lenn's motorcycle caught Betty's eye and her father was not too happy about his daughter with Lenn until he had a chance to get to know him. After 3 years they married and lived in Vinton, later following her parents and older brother to California. Where they owned a gas station and lived on a ranch.
Lenn passed away while they were in California and Betty later met and married M.C. Mitchell and moved to Yuma, Arizona where they started a security service. Betty later divorced and decided to pursue a childhood dream and became a nurse. She worked in the OB ward of what is now Yuma Regional Medical Center and loved her career in nursing. She was very proud that she was the first to hold most of her grandchildren as they were born. When she knew one of her grandchildren were about to be born she would show up to work on her own time and be there until that wonderful moment arrived.
Betty was devoted to St. Paul's Episcopal Church and attended every week. She looked forward to meeting with her weekly grouping girls and the monthly Christian Women's meeting. She was also the oldest member of the Community Justice Board and enjoyed being a part of helping the young juveniles. She adopted several children through the Save the Children organization and corresponded with them for many years. She was especially proud of one of her girls who later became a nurse.
She did daily crossword puzzles and enjoyed walks around the neighborhood, the color red, and reminiscing about older days. She loved playing cards, cribbage, and Mexican train.
Betty is preceded in death by her oldest son, Guy Kizer; her brother, Charles Kapple and her sister Pauline Crow.
She is survived by daughters Linda Fields of Hutchinson Kansas, and Verna Williams of Yuma, sons Carl Kizer (Sally) of Yuma, and George Mitchell (Bobbie) of Yuma, twenty grandchildren and too many great and great-great grandchildren to count.
Gram, Grammy, Gramcracker, or mom, she was called many things and loved by many people.
Betty will be interred at the columbarium at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. A celebration of Betty's life is being planned for a later date.
Dontations, in Betty's name can be made to Hospice of Yuma.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 24, 2020