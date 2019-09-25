|
Betty Jean Davis has left this world behind and gone home.
Betty was raised in Somerton and Yuma, AZ. She attended Gila Vista Jr. High and Yuma High School. Betty was a caretaker by trade.
She is survived by her sister, Martha Stokes of Yuma, AZ; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Jay and Lucy Davis; sisters, Ruth Davis and Millie Davis; her brothers, Richard Davis, Edward Davis and David Davis of Yuma and Somerton AZ, respectively.
Final Cocopah Ceremonial Rites will take place at the East Cocopah Reservation on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 6:00 pm until midnight.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 25, 2019