Betty Jean Hollett Kidd


1923 - 2019
Betty Jean Hollett Kidd Obituary
Betty Jean Hollett Kidd passed peacefully on October 1, 2019, in Yuma, Arizona, after a long illness.

Betty was born on May 6, 1923 in Burlington, Kansas.

She married Robert Junior Kidd on October 11, 1941. After his service in the European Theatre in World War II, Robert and Betty started their lives together in Wichita, Kansas. They moved their family to Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1952, where they lived until Robert passed away on August 10, 1989.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, and children James Robert, Dennis Dwayne, and Sandra Lou.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Yuma or a .
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
