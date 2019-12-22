|
|
Born in North Little Rock, Arkansas, August 27, 1927, Betty Jo(Sanders) DeBerry and her mother moved to Yuma in early 1930. After graduating from high school Betty married, raised 3 children, was a licensed state cosmetologist in Arizona and California then was self-employed for more than 40 years. She was also an instructor of cosmetology at Yuma School of Beauty. She was married to native Yuman and firefighter Gaynor DeBerry for 47 years before his death in 1992. Betty passed away December 16, 2019.
Along with Gaynor she was preceded in death by sister Jayne Finch of Kentucky.
Surviving family include daughters Peggy Burks(Tom) of Yuma, Elizabeth Kehl(David) of Oregon and son Danny DeBerry(Susan) of Flagstaff. All family members include sisters: Vada Harris(Phil), Pat Sanders(Lou) and Carolyn Homeyer(Jim) – grandchildren: Heidi Bekins(Byron); Shannon Benjamin(Brooke); Kyle DeBerry; Matt Kehl(Jennifer); Stacy Lopez(Lonnie); Shannon Robertson(Chris); Kameron Shill(Dusty); Tiffany Woodward(Reeve) – eleven great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers: Kyle DeBerry, Matt Kehl, Erick Lopez, Chris Robertson, Chase Shill, Dusty Shill.
Betty was a devout Christian whose faith never wavered throughout her life. Her attributes were unmatched in resiliency, self reliance, responsibility and compassion. Betty's family wishes to thank with whole heart the respectful, humble and immensely kind staff of Desert Rose Retirement Home, Synergy HomeCare Services and Hospice of Yuma.
Funeral: Saturday 10:00 a.m., December 28, 2019 at Johnson Mortuary, 1415 S. First Ave., Yuma. In lieu of flowers include your bequeaths to Hospice of Yuma.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 22, 2019