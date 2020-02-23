|
|
Betty Lou Braman passed away in her sleep February 5, 2020, after celebrating her 93rd birthday with her family at River Valley Estates Senior Care. The family would like to extend sincere thanks and appreciation for the wonderful care she received there. Thanks also to the caring staff at TLC Home Care and Hospice.
Betty was born February 2, 1927 in Beggs, Oklahoma to Inez and Newton Crawford. At about age 13, she went to Los Gatos, California with her mother, and graduated from Los Gatos High School. During her high school years, she worked in a creamery owned by her aunt Margaret Gerhard, and where she met her future husband, William Eldon Eykamp.
On Dec. 12, 1946, she married William (called Eldon in South Dakota; Bill in Arizona) and settled in Lake Preston, South Dakota for several years. Their first two children, Mary Ashcraft (of Henderson, NV) and Kathleen Eykamp (of Tamworth, NSW, AU) were born there.
In 1951 they moved their family and possessions to Riverton, WY, to farm a homestead.
In approximately 1956 the government exchanged the unfeasible Wyoming homestead for one in Roll, Arizona. Sons Phillip Eykamp (of Roll, AZ) and John Eykamp (of Yuma, AZ) were born in Yuma. The family was now doing welding and fabrication, and Betty kept the books for Eykamp Welding Shop for many years. She was widowed in 1977.
On August 11, 1979 Betty married James Braman. Jim worked and they traveled for Boeing for several years, and retired at his last post in Barstow, CA. James passed in January 2005.
Betty is survived by all four of her children; Mary & Johnny Ashcraft (deceased), Kathleen Eykamp, Phillip & Joyce Eykamp, and John and LaVohn Eykamp, her 8 grandchildren; William (Stacy) Sanders, Margaret Zarick, Jamie Braman, Phillip Adrian & Angie Burden, Galatea Eykamp, Elena Eykamp, Megan Eykamp and Shelby Eykamp, 11 great grandchildren; Phillip Sanders, Gavin Zarick, Mason and Cheyoni Burden, and 7 children by Jamie; 5 Eykamp Step Grandchildren; Cameron Fox, Alex Fox, Clayton (Leah) Buchanan, Rebecca (Chris) Maloof and Dillon Buchanan; 4 Eykamp Great Step Grandchildren; Kristopher Fox, Quinlynn and Walter Buchanan and Dean Maloof; and 4 Braman stepchildren, David (Charlotte)Braman, Wendy (Larry) Carpenter, Carrie Braman (deceased), Jim (DeeDee) Braman, Jr. (deceased) and 7 Braman step grandchildren; Alex, Samantha, Andrew, Kevin, and Gene Braman, Aubree and Whitney Knecht. Altogether, 53 of us called her Mom or Grandma.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the home of Phillip and Joyce Eykamp at 8341 S Ave 37E, Wellton, AZ 85356. A ceremony is planned and dinner will be served afterward. Everyone is asked to bring a story to share about Betty's life. If you would prefer it read by another, please bring it typed.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 23, 2020