Betty Louise Labrecque entered into rest on September 18, 2020 in Yuma Arizona.



Betty was born and brought up in Beverly, Mass graduating from Beverly High School in 1944.



Betty was a graduate of the Salem Hospital School of Nursing class of 1947, and was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps.



As a Registered Nurse she practiced in Pediatric and Emergency Services at Beverly Hospital and Psychiatrics at Danvers State Hospital in Massachusetts. She finished her nursing career in Emergency Services at Yuma Regional Center, Arizona.



Betty was engaged in numerous volunteer activities such as Habitat for Humanity, Yuma Hospice, Yuma Humane Society, the Yuma Food Bank and homeless missions. She was a member of the Escapees RV Club, DAV, Elks, DAR and was a Dame of the Magna Carta. Faith was always an important part of Bettys life and she most recently was a congregant of the Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church in Yuma.



In 1979, Betty and her husband Ronnie began what was to be their over 25 year adventure traveling and exploring the United States and Canada by RV. Their home base was Yuma Arizona and they were part of the founding settlers of the



Kofa Ko-op Retreat where she maintained her home until her passing. Betty and Ronnie loved the desert and enjoyed four wheeling and bivouacking with friends.



Betty was predeceased by her husband Ronnie of 46 years, and her son Joseph Ross of Beverly.



She is survived by her daughter Marion Freehan and son in law



Philip Freehan of Ipswich, Mass, Grand daughter Erin and husband Chris Lane, Grandson Philip and wife Dianna Freehan and five great grandchildren, all of Ipswich, Mass, and many dear friends in the Kofa Ko-op Community.



A celebration of Bettys life and internment will be held at a future date in Beverly Mass. Memory donations may be made to the Humane Society of Yuma, Arizona.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store