Beulah went home to the lord after a battle with her kidneys shutting down.



She lived most of her life in Oregon but called Yuma her home for the last 20 years.



She retired as a cookie packer for Grandma's Cookies in Beaverton, OR and had worked their for over 30 years. Beulah was a member of the Woman of the Moose and enjoyed going to the meat draw on Saturdays and Sunday morning Bloody Marys and breakfast. She loved to travel and saw a lot of the country and made several cruises to other exotic ports.



She is survived buy 2 daughters Karla of Minnesota, Dianna of Washington and 1 son Michael of Yuma as well as her brother and sister in law Robert and Connie Cox of Yuma.



Family services have been postponed for a while.

