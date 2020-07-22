1/1
Beulah May Bonar
1937 - 2020
Beulah went home to the lord after a battle with her kidneys shutting down.

She lived most of her life in Oregon but called Yuma her home for the last 20 years.

She retired as a cookie packer for Grandma's Cookies in Beaverton, OR and had worked their for over 30 years. Beulah was a member of the Woman of the Moose and enjoyed going to the meat draw on Saturdays and Sunday morning Bloody Marys and breakfast. She loved to travel and saw a lot of the country and made several cruises to other exotic ports.

She is survived buy 2 daughters Karla of Minnesota, Dianna of Washington and 1 son Michael of Yuma as well as her brother and sister in law Robert and Connie Cox of Yuma.

Family services have been postponed for a while.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
