ALL SAINTS CREMATION & MEMORIAL CHAPEL - Yuma
170 E. 17th Place
Yuma, AZ 85364
928-276-9871
Beverly Warner
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ALL SAINTS CREMATION & MEMORIAL CHAPEL - Yuma
170 E. 17th Place
Yuma, AZ 85364
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
ALL SAINTS CREMATION & MEMORIAL CHAPEL - Yuma
170 E. 17th Place
Yuma, AZ 85364
Beverly Rose Warner


Beverly Rose Warner Obituary
On February 15, 2019 Beverly was called home she was born January 3, 1951 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

She lived in Yuma most her life. She was a mother and school teacher for special education for school district 1.

She was married to Ralph Warner for 50 years. She is survived by sons Clarence, Jim (Diana), Kenny, George ( Luba), and daughter Cindy. Seven grand children: Angelina, Curtis, Tyler, Travis, Cody, Jessie and Sarah.

Viewing will be held at All Saints Cremation and Memorial Chapel on Friday February 22, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00 pm. Funeral service will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 am also to be held at All Saints Cremation and Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 21, 2019
