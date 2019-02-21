|
|
On February 15, 2019 Beverly was called home she was born January 3, 1951 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
She lived in Yuma most her life. She was a mother and school teacher for special education for school district 1.
She was married to Ralph Warner for 50 years. She is survived by sons Clarence, Jim (Diana), Kenny, George ( Luba), and daughter Cindy. Seven grand children: Angelina, Curtis, Tyler, Travis, Cody, Jessie and Sarah.
Viewing will be held at All Saints Cremation and Memorial Chapel on Friday February 22, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00 pm. Funeral service will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 am also to be held at All Saints Cremation and Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 21, 2019