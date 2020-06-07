Bill Gene Daniels, 93, passed away peacefully May 27, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona. Born March 3, 1927 in Miami, Arizona, to Bill Arp and Anona Wamsley Daniels.



His marriage to Billie Louise Elmer began June 16, 1949. Bill and Billie started building their family of five children in Yuma, but various employment opportunities led them to Los Angeles, California, then Seattle, Washington, where he retired as a Metro bus driver in 1990.



Always an active member of the LDS church, holding various titles through the years, he enjoyed working in the Family History Center for the last several years. In 2018 he was honored for his more than 6,000 volunteer hours at Yuma Regional Medical Center.



He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sons; Perry A. Daniels of Arlington, Washington and Roger L. Daniels of Yuma, Arizona.



Bill is survived by sons, Michael E. Daniels of Yuma, Arizona; and Dale (Rosa) Daniels of Montesano, Washington; daughter Anora (Paul) VanAlstine of Lynnwood, Washington; brothers Sam (Sharon) Daniels of Taylor, Arizona; Dan (Julie) Daniels of Mesa, Arizona; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday June 10th at the LDS stake center, 4300 West 16th Street, Yuma, Arizona.

