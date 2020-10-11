Passed away on June 16, 2020, she was born September 2, 1935 to William Daniel Cooper and Blanche Durr Cooper.



She was born into the pioneering Cooper & Durr family that settled and farmed in the Yuma Valley. The Cooper farm became the U of A experimental farm. The Durr Ranch was homesteaded by her Grandparents, Henry & Pearl Durr and the Durr Ranch is still in operation today.



Vera is survived by her three sons, Paul, Steven and David Hubble.



Preceded in death by brother, Hank Cooper.



A combined graveside service for Vera and Hank will



take place at Desert Lawn on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at 10:00 am.

