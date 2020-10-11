1/1
Blanche Durr Cooper
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blanche's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on June 16, 2020, she was born September 2, 1935 to William Daniel Cooper and Blanche Durr Cooper.

She was born into the pioneering Cooper & Durr family that settled and farmed in the Yuma Valley. The Cooper farm became the U of A experimental farm. The Durr Ranch was homesteaded by her Grandparents, Henry & Pearl Durr and the Durr Ranch is still in operation today.

Vera is survived by her three sons, Paul, Steven and David Hubble.

Preceded in death by brother, Hank Cooper.

A combined graveside service for Vera and Hank will

take place at Desert Lawn on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at 10:00 am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Desert Lawn
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved