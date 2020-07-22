Bobbie Shadle was born Roberta Gay Edgecombe on October 12, 1936 in Ames, Iowa. Her parents, Winnifred "Winnie" and Samuel " Sam" along with her 3 year old sister, Elaine, welcomed her into the world. Bobbie passed away July 8, 2020 at the age of 83 after a fight with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Steve Shadle and four children, Scott (Kathy), Wendy Spencer (Doug), Amy Gill (Pete) and Beth Shadle (Shannon). She has 8 beloved grandchildren: Lauren Colvin, Matthew Shadle, Michelle Kozak, Christopher Watson, Sarah Gill, Rebecca Gill, Abigayle Gill, and Thorne Spencer.



Bobbie was stoic and strong. She was an incredible source of love and was an extraordinary force in the life of those she loved. How do we convey what Bobbie was to all of us? Spouse, mother, grandmother, best friend, mentor, guiding light… favorite person!



Bobbie's gift was to love, nurture, and listen in order to make our family and friends' lives better, with an emotional intelligence and uncanny ability to make even an unlikely stranger feel at ease. Her open heart allowed everyone to share their fears, hopes, and dreams. Bobbie held space for everyone and rarely talked about herself. Bobbie supported all her kids and grandkids sports and music activities. She and Steve showed up for everything they could which included games, honors, meets, matches, concerts, shows, graduations, and important lifetime events. Friends have commented on the pure devotion, kindness and warmth she shared with them as she helped parent them along with us.



Bobbie's sophistication was in part because her international moves as a child and young adult. Her father, Sam, held a PHD in Agriculture with a notable thesis on variations in the chromosome structure of different varieties of apples. He taught at the University of Manitoba before the start of the war. The family then moved to Pennsylvania where Sam was Vice President at Burpee Seeds. That was a hard time in their lives because times were so tough. Bobbie shared stories of her and her sister "deadheading" marigolds by the hundreds in Mrs. Burpee's garden to earn money. It might be the only flower she didn't appreciate. Bobbie was a master gardener. She loved her roses and had huge ferns for many years. She was chosen to be the custodian of a rare tree with the U of A ag program. Her green thumb was a gift that allowed her to be a creative outdoor designer later in life. She was the law office's "plant lady".



Bobbie's father Sam moved back into academia at Utah State which was where Bobbie spent most of her elementary years. A little known fact, Bobbie got her first A-, a tattoo with her blood type placed under her armpit. She and all the other students in Logan, Utah were told everyone in the United States would be getting them. Bobbie had some fun with that over the years, but did not want her other family members to get tattoos. Dr. Edgecombe then took on a project in Beirut, Lebanon. He organized the new school of agriculture at the American University of Beirut where became the dean in 1952. He is credited with raising much of the support for the Ag college and helping to create a strong bridge between the different cultures. Her mother was also a professor at AUB. Winnie wrote several scientific books about the study of the weeds and grasses in Lebanon.



Bobbie spent junior high and high school in Beirut. She was able to travel with her parents and see many parts of the world.



Bobbie graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's Degree in English and History from the University of Iowa in 1958. She was the president of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, a member of Pi Beta Kappa and Mortar Board at the university.



She taught Junior High English in Iowa while Steve was in Law school. They married September 8, 1957. Their first child, Scott was born in Iowa City. She and Steve moved to Tucson for a short period and then to Phoenix where they welcomed their second child, Wendy. Their stay was short there too and they moved to Yuma in 1963. Soon after they went to the hospital to have their third child which to their surprise ended up being twins, Baby A and B who turned into Amy and Beth.



Bobbie was a member of Yuma Panhellenic and helped with scholarships. She was treasurer for almost every booster club at Yuma High. Putting enormous amounts of time to help the teams, choir, drama, and building projects. She was a team mom without any official title for many of our programs. She was a Campfire leader and helped with Scott's boy scout troop.



Bobbie was a dedicated Meals on Wheels driver, even with four kids needing rides everywhere. She spent years on the library foundation board dedicated to building a support fund for the library to maintain the importance and function of the libraries in our community. Bobbie was a fourth generation, 50 year member of the P.E.O. sisterhood. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) which promotes education for women. She truly loved her sisters and they have expressed how she held a special place in their lives.



Bobbie became an excellent bookkeeper. Her father in law taught her double entry bookkeeping. She managed all of the family investments and law office accounts. They called her the "hound dog" when an account was off by a penny or a file was lost. She would find it! Even by phone, halfway around the world she could help us find anything that went missing.



Bobbie and Steve established the Shadle/ Edgecombe endowed Professor Chair for AWC faculty in 2007 in honor of both their parents, hers of course, lifelong educators. They also were honored with the dedicated Library and learning resources complex for their contributions to the college and learning community. They also established the Shadle Charitable Trust which will eventually benefit many Yuma organizations. Bobbie and Steve were honored in 2009 as Yuma's Philanthropist of the Year at the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma's Heart of Yuma Awards.



Teacher, philanthropist, wife, mother, grandmother, friend, avid gardener, scrabble champion, bridge partner, child of God, she will be sorely missed.



She was the person who gave so many both roots and wings. She was the soft place to fall for so many during her life. We will celebrate her memory by loving each other and giving to others.



We have been asked if there is a special charity that her friends may donate to in her honor. The Foundation of YRMC/Cancer Resource Center att: Bobbie Shadle Memorial Donation. YRMC, 2400 S. Avenue A, Yuma, AZ 85364. Or the Shadle Family Foundation which she and Steve established in 2018 and has started giving scholarships and grants to Yuma area students and nonprofits. ( Please send to Amy Gill at 1451 South Hettema Street, Yuma, AZ 85364.)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store