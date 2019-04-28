Home

Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Bible Fellowship
Yuma, AZ
Bobby L Moore

Bobby L Moore Obituary
Bobby L. Moore Graduated from Brawley High School and was employed for over 40 years with Imperial Irrigation District. He was a long time resident at Imperial Dam where he was an IID supervisor. He retired and moved to Yuma. Bobby was a church leader for many years at Grace Bible Fellowship and was a San Pasqual Board Member for 19 years. He also served in Yuma as a Little League coach.

Bobby loved his family dearly and is survived by his wife of 57 years Judy Moore who taught at Pecan Grove School, 2 children Michael Moore and Tracy Moore Verastegui, brothers Jimmy, Michael and David Moore, sister Gay Nell Moore, 10 grandchildren Taylor, Brianna, Kaitlin, Michael, Lucas, Jacob, Vanessa, Karissa, Kelsi and Alexa, and 6 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday May 4, 2019 at Grace Bible Fellowship, Yuma, AZ at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 28, 2019
