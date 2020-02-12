|
Bobby Smith of Wellton, Arizona passed away with family present on February 6, 2020 in the home which he built and lived with his wife Patsy for 53 years. He was 80 years old.
Born on December 14, 1939 in Waurika, Oklahoma to Virgle and Hadgie Smith, he was the third of their four children.
Bobby's family moved to Somerton, Arizona when he was six. He attended grade school in Somerton and during his high school years the family moved to Wellton. Bobby graduated from Antelope Union High School in 1957.
Bobby worked as the Office Manager for the Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District. At the time of his retirement, he had been with Wellton-Mohawk for 57 years.
Willing to give of his time and talents to help others, he served on the Antelope Union High School Board for more than thirty years. He enjoyed traveling around the state to watch high school sports, especially when his children and grandchildren were participating. He was especially proud of the fact all his children earned their college degrees.
An avid and successful hunter, he passed on his love of hunting to his sons and grandsons. For 53 consecutive years, dating back to 1963, he never missed an annual deer hunt and always included his sons, grandsons, other family members and friends.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Virgle and Hadgie Smith, and his older brother Herbert.
He is survived by Patsy, his wife of nearly 62 years, and four children; Bobby Jr. (Carol), Lisa Jameson (Wiley), Brian (Delores) and John (Susan). In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by two sisters, Betty Syck and Lena Comer, as well as his brother-in-law, good friend and trusted hunting partner over the past five decades, Tony Syck. He leaves behind twelve grandchildren, their children and numerous other nieces, nephews and in-laws.
The family will hold a celebration honoring his life on February 14, 2020 at 11:00 in the Wellton Elementary School Gymnasium.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 13, 2020