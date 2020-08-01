1/1
Bonavere S. "Bonnye" Stuhr
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonavere's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnye entered her eternal rest on Saturday July 25, 2020 St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, Arizona.

Bonnye was born November 30, 1942 in Rochester New York, to Emery and Marjorie Snyder.

Bonnye moved with her parents and sister Phyllis to Coolidge, Arizona when she was 6 years old. She graduated from Coolidge High School in 1960 and then attended the University of Arizona; graduating with a degree in Home Economics in 1966. While attending U of A, Bonnye was a member of the Marching Band, where she met her Husband of 55 years, Wayne Stuhr. They were both members in the Saxaphone section. They were Married September 11, 1965.

Bonnye's Career was split between being a Homemaker, Farmer's wife, and a Substitute Teacher. 4-H held a special place in her heart. Her Children were members of 4-H in many project areas and she was project leader for Sewing & Cooking (boys & girls) and special areas in the Mohawk Valley Community 4-H Club. After several years she took over as the club community leader. In June of 2020, Bonnye received the first ever, Bonnye Stuhr Lifetime Achievement Award named in her honor, from the Arizona 4-H Youth Foundation.

Bonnye was a wife of noble character (Proverbs 31). She loved her Lord, Family,Grandchildren, Friends and her Community. She will truly be missed.

Bonnye is survived by her husband, Wayne Stuhr; son, Garrick Stuhr (Annie); daughter, Sheri Lynn Neumayer (Bowie); son, Tyson Stuhr (Stacey); son, Ryan Stuhr and her niece, Debbie Frazey (Mike). Bonnye was blessed to be the Grandmother to Colton Stuhr, Dalton Stuhr, Mathew Bailey, John Bailey, Ashlynn Neumayer, Abbie Winn Neumayer, Triston Stuhr, Taylynd Stuhr, Taytum Stuhr & twins Jasmine And Gregory.

She is Preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie and Emery Snyder and her sister, Phyllis Maugans.

A Memorial Service will be held in the near Future. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local 4-H Club or Yuma Lutheran School.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
9287824384
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved