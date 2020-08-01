Bonnye entered her eternal rest on Saturday July 25, 2020 St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, Arizona.



Bonnye was born November 30, 1942 in Rochester New York, to Emery and Marjorie Snyder.



Bonnye moved with her parents and sister Phyllis to Coolidge, Arizona when she was 6 years old. She graduated from Coolidge High School in 1960 and then attended the University of Arizona; graduating with a degree in Home Economics in 1966. While attending U of A, Bonnye was a member of the Marching Band, where she met her Husband of 55 years, Wayne Stuhr. They were both members in the Saxaphone section. They were Married September 11, 1965.



Bonnye's Career was split between being a Homemaker, Farmer's wife, and a Substitute Teacher. 4-H held a special place in her heart. Her Children were members of 4-H in many project areas and she was project leader for Sewing & Cooking (boys & girls) and special areas in the Mohawk Valley Community 4-H Club. After several years she took over as the club community leader. In June of 2020, Bonnye received the first ever, Bonnye Stuhr Lifetime Achievement Award named in her honor, from the Arizona 4-H Youth Foundation.



Bonnye was a wife of noble character (Proverbs 31). She loved her Lord, Family,Grandchildren, Friends and her Community. She will truly be missed.



Bonnye is survived by her husband, Wayne Stuhr; son, Garrick Stuhr (Annie); daughter, Sheri Lynn Neumayer (Bowie); son, Tyson Stuhr (Stacey); son, Ryan Stuhr and her niece, Debbie Frazey (Mike). Bonnye was blessed to be the Grandmother to Colton Stuhr, Dalton Stuhr, Mathew Bailey, John Bailey, Ashlynn Neumayer, Abbie Winn Neumayer, Triston Stuhr, Taylynd Stuhr, Taytum Stuhr & twins Jasmine And Gregory.



She is Preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie and Emery Snyder and her sister, Phyllis Maugans.



A Memorial Service will be held in the near Future. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local 4-H Club or Yuma Lutheran School.

