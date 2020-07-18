1/1
Bonnie Lee Ousey
1949 - 2020
Bonnie Lee Ousey, age 70, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Yuma Regional Medical Center. Bonnie was born on August 21, 1949 in Queens, New York City, to the parents of Joseph and Dorothy Ousey.

She attended Public School 176 and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in New York City and joined the US Air Force, soon after graduation. She served for 32 years attaining the rank of Master Sergeant at the 304th Air Rescue Squadron, Portland, Oregon. She provided support to many air rescues on Mount Hood, the Oregon coast and after the volcanic eruption of Mount Saint Helens. She also served as support protection for the Salt Lake City, Winter Olympics and Operation Northern Watch 1998, enforcing the Northern Iraq security No-Fly Zone out of Incirlik Air Force Base, Turkey. She was extremely proud of her military service, as is her family, of her. She was a member of the American Legion, Post 0019, Yuma, AZ.

Bonnie worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers, North Pacific Division, Portland, Oregon, as a Management Analyst in the Office of Administrative Services, Resource Management and the Information Management Office. She was well respected and often called upon to provide support to the Executive Office. She retired from civilian government service after 26 years.

While working for the Corps she met her husband Daryl Bradstreet. They fell in love and were married for 21 years. Her passing has left a devastating vacuum of love and companionship.

Bonnie and Daryl resided in Vancouver, WA, Klickitat, WA and finally Yuma, AZ. They are members of the Prince of Peace, Lutheran Church, Yuma, AZ, where they have many friends in the church family. These relationships have been invaluable and very supportive.

Bonnie has two children, son Chris Weber and daughter Tina Douglas, who reside in Vancouver, WA. Her granddaughters are Shelbie Miller, Alyssa Douglas and Sydney Weber, and her grandson is Grayson Weber. She was extremely proud of them and they miss her immensely.

She has one sister Pat Cipollina, who is married to husband John Cipollina. They reside in Canandaigua, New York. They were best friends, who spent many cherished and memorable vacations together.

She is preceded in death by her father, mother and brother Jay Ousey.

Bonnie will be buried in the IOOF Mountain View Cemetery, Goldendale, WA. There will be a graveside service Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1 PM. The Washington State Honor Guard and the American Legion will participate.

Pallbearers will be John Cipollina, Chris Weber, Grayson Weber, Kyle Bradstreet, Casey Bradstreet and Scott Douglas.

Bonnie was an incredibly strong, brave woman, who had a terrific sense of humor. She loved vacations in Mexico and casino games of chance, especially bingo. She will be forever remembered.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
IOOF Mountain View Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

11 entries
July 17, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Frank Teresa and family.
Friend
July 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Teresa Cipollina
July 16, 2020
Bonnie and I worked together at the 304th Rescue Squadron in the 80s. She was a great lady and friend. I hadnt seen her in many years and am sad to know I will never see her again. Rest In Peace.
Lori Wofford
Friend
July 16, 2020
You were a treasure and dear cousin. Thank you for your service. Eternal be your memory.
Manny Felouzis
Family
July 15, 2020
Ill miss my friend forever, will never forget her laughter. Im so sorry for her familys loss.
Judy and John Hart
Friend
July 14, 2020
Bonnie, you will be missed by so many. Thanks for the memories. Prayers to your entire family
Donna Kreeber
Friend
July 14, 2020
Bonnie was a wonderful comrade and great friend that was always helpful. My sympathies to family. She was part of that great group of support that kept us in the air.
Glenn Alpert
Served In Military Together
July 14, 2020
I have followed Bonnie on Facebook for several years. It was almost like I was with her. Her postings were so vital, friendly, strong, and full of gusto that I am in shock about her passing.
I want to send my condolences to Daryl and her family.
Karen Livingstone
Coworker
July 14, 2020
I have followed Bunny's Facebook posting for several years. she seemed so happy and vital it is such a shock to hear of her passing and I want to send my deepest condolences to Daryl and family.
Karen Livingstone
Coworker
July 14, 2020
Onnie was a terrific lady. I was honored to have worked with her at the 939th in Portland. She was always smiling!! She will be missed and remembered. I'm just sorry it is too far for me to attend the service. May the Lord keep you in His hands during this difficult time .
Dottie Colgate
Coworker
July 14, 2020
I was associated with Bonnie when we both worked at the 304th ARRS.
She DID have a great sense of humor, which was catching & often caught you a little off guard! She will be missed!
PAUL MUNSELL, USAF Retired
Served In Military Together
