Bonnie Lee Ousey, age 70, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Yuma Regional Medical Center. Bonnie was born on August 21, 1949 in Queens, New York City, to the parents of Joseph and Dorothy Ousey.



She attended Public School 176 and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in New York City and joined the US Air Force, soon after graduation. She served for 32 years attaining the rank of Master Sergeant at the 304th Air Rescue Squadron, Portland, Oregon. She provided support to many air rescues on Mount Hood, the Oregon coast and after the volcanic eruption of Mount Saint Helens. She also served as support protection for the Salt Lake City, Winter Olympics and Operation Northern Watch 1998, enforcing the Northern Iraq security No-Fly Zone out of Incirlik Air Force Base, Turkey. She was extremely proud of her military service, as is her family, of her. She was a member of the American Legion, Post 0019, Yuma, AZ.



Bonnie worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers, North Pacific Division, Portland, Oregon, as a Management Analyst in the Office of Administrative Services, Resource Management and the Information Management Office. She was well respected and often called upon to provide support to the Executive Office. She retired from civilian government service after 26 years.



While working for the Corps she met her husband Daryl Bradstreet. They fell in love and were married for 21 years. Her passing has left a devastating vacuum of love and companionship.



Bonnie and Daryl resided in Vancouver, WA, Klickitat, WA and finally Yuma, AZ. They are members of the Prince of Peace, Lutheran Church, Yuma, AZ, where they have many friends in the church family. These relationships have been invaluable and very supportive.



Bonnie has two children, son Chris Weber and daughter Tina Douglas, who reside in Vancouver, WA. Her granddaughters are Shelbie Miller, Alyssa Douglas and Sydney Weber, and her grandson is Grayson Weber. She was extremely proud of them and they miss her immensely.



She has one sister Pat Cipollina, who is married to husband John Cipollina. They reside in Canandaigua, New York. They were best friends, who spent many cherished and memorable vacations together.



She is preceded in death by her father, mother and brother Jay Ousey.



Bonnie will be buried in the IOOF Mountain View Cemetery, Goldendale, WA. There will be a graveside service Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1 PM. The Washington State Honor Guard and the American Legion will participate.



Pallbearers will be John Cipollina, Chris Weber, Grayson Weber, Kyle Bradstreet, Casey Bradstreet and Scott Douglas.



Bonnie was an incredibly strong, brave woman, who had a terrific sense of humor. She loved vacations in Mexico and casino games of chance, especially bingo. She will be forever remembered.

